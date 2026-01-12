From Toronto to Tehran: 40,000 march for Iran in Richmond Hill

On Saturday, January 10, an estimated 40,000 Iranians and Canadians took to the streets in support of the growing protests against the Islamic Republic in Iran.

Toronto shows its support for the brave people of Iran. 10 January 2026

💚🤍♥️🦁🇨🇦#JavidShah pic.twitter.com/plCFeGrCYz — Amir B. (@ABegloei) January 10, 2026

The march moved through Richmond Hill and culminated in a rally outside the Richmond Hill Library after organizers were forced to change venues mid-event. The rally had originally been scheduled indoors at Star Nation, a venue with a maximum capacity of 2,500 people. As the scale of the turnout became clear, organizers redirected the rally outdoors as the march approached.

Canadian flags, Israeli flags, and Iran’s historic Lion and Sun flag filled the crowd. The demonstration unfolded as protests inside Iran continue to escalate. Since December, Iranians across the country have taken to the streets demanding an end to the Islamic Republic. On January 8, the regime imposed a nationwide internet shutdown, severely restricting the flow of information out of the country.

My brave friend in Iran sent me this today and asked that I post it.



Here, he is setting a picture of the terrorist Qasem Soleimani on fire in the streets of Iran.



Let the Kotlet burn. 🔥🦁☀️ pic.twitter.com/FfthNeOWJX — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) January 6, 2026

While some Iranians are still able to access the internet through Starlink, communication from inside Iran has slowed dramatically. Reports indicate that thousands of protesters may have been killed since the blackout began, with many fearing the death toll is far higher due to the regime’s suppression of information.

I spoke with Iranians in attendance, as well as Jewish and Canadian allies who showed up in solidarity. I also spoke with rally organizer Salar Gholami about the lack of mainstream media coverage surrounding the uprising in Iran. When asked why he believes the media has largely ignored the movement, Gholami said:

“They help them. They send them money. They send the media for them. And they accept refugees. Why don’t they care about our people? We are 90 million people. We are rich. We are successful. We have a very strong history. We are different. But nobody cares about the Iranians.”

I spoke with rally organizer @salargholamiii about the absence of mainstream media coverage on the uprising in Iran. He said:



“They help them. They send them money. They send the media for them. And they accept refugees.

Why don’t they care about our people? We are 90 million… pic.twitter.com/6A46Z0ze3B — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) January 11, 2026

Despite the scale of the demonstration—one that surpassed even organizers’ estimates—the event received little to no attention from mainstream outlets. The march was peaceful, organized, and orderly. Police presence was minimal. I only saw two officers near the end of the event, wandering around aimlessly, in stark contrast to the heavy police escorts routinely deployed when pro-Hamas demonstrators descend on Jewish neighborhoods or shut down Toronto’s downtown core.

The silence surrounding Saturday’s march mirrors the silence Iranians have been confronting for decades. As protests intensify inside Iran and information is deliberately cut off, Iranian-Canadians are sending a clear message from abroad: the regime’s violence will not be ignored, and the Western media’s indifference will not be forgotten.