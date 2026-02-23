Furious Gavin Newsom launches social media tirade over allegations of racism

Critics blasted the California governor over allegations he implied black Americans were unintelligent, with Newsom firing back at Fox News host Sean Hannity directly.

  February 23, 2026

 

Gavin Newsom fired back at those accusing him of racism on Monday after critics claimed the California governor attempted to relate to black voters by saying he couldn't read.

“I'm like you. I'm no better than you, you know. I'm a 960 SAT guy,” the Democrat said as he shared a stage with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during an event to promote his upcoming memoir. “You've never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech.”

Critics slammed Newsom over his comments, suggesting he was implying black Americans were unintelligent.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said Newsom had displayed “the soft bigotry of low expectations.” Fellow Republican, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott told the California governor to stop using his “mediocre academics as a way to patronize communities.”

Music star Nicki Minaj added Newsom's attempt of “bonding” with his black audience was “to tell them how stupid he is” and “that he can’t read.”

But it was Fox News host Sean Hannity, who wrote Newsom “Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him 'Like' Black Americans. Let That Sink In,” that provoked a response from the Democrat.

“You didn’t give a sh*t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations sh*tholes,” Newsom angrily fired back in response to Hannity on X, referring to a deleted post from the White House.

“But you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia? Spare me your fake f*cking outrage, Sean.”

Newsom, 58, is pegged by many as a top contender to head the Democrat ticket in the 2028 presidential election. 

The California governor previously sat down with Hannity for a pair of long-form discussions in 2023. 

“From the first time we met we just hit it off and there was a certain relationship that developed that was like, ‘Oh, come on, you don’t believe all that,’” Hannity said following their past conversations. “It was always friendly and never contentious. You can say anything to him. You can have fun with him.”

The Fox News host also moderated a rare public debate between U.S. state leaders when Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis squared off in a battle of ideas.

Newsom was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of five.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-23 19:27:55 -0500 Flag
    Gruesome Newsom can’t be trusted. Socialists use lies so often. And it’s true that many socialists treat people of colour as if they’re less intelligent and they need whites to come to their rescue. California needs to ditch this loser and his party.