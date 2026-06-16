Gaza aid funding to NGOs jumps nearly 750% under Liberals

Federal funding to non-governmental organizations operating in Gaza has exploded from $6.6 million in 2017-18 to nearly $56 million this year, according to a newly released Order Paper response from Global Affairs Canada.

The figures were disclosed in response to questions from Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman regarding Canadian aid funding, anti-terror financing safeguards, and concerns about organizations operating in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

According to the government's response, funding to NGOs in Gaza rose from $6.6 million in 2017-18 to $55.9 million in 2025-26, with a sharp increase following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza. Funding reached $47.7 million in 2023-24, $38.6 million in 2024-25, and is projected to hit a record $55.9 million this fiscal year.

Some of the largest recipients include the International Committee of the Red Cross, which received more than $25 million this year alone, the Canadian Red Cross, Norwegian Refugee Council, Development and Peace, Oxfam Quebec, and several other international aid organizations.

Lantsman's questions focused heavily on safeguards designed to prevent Canadian taxpayer dollars from benefiting Hamas or Hamas-affiliated entities. The government repeatedly stated that it has "no evidence" Canadian funding has been diverted to Hamas and pointed to what it described as an extensive due diligence process that includes screening partner organizations, audits, anti-terror financing provisions, site visits, and ongoing monitoring.

However, the government declined to identify which recipient organizations may have received beneficiary referrals or operational direction from Hamas-controlled ministries, saying information about subcontractors and sub-implementing organizations is treated as confidential.

The questions stem in part from a National Post investigation based on Hamas documents reportedly captured by the Israeli military and analyzed by NGO Monitor. The report alleged that Canadian-funded projects involving Catholic Relief Services and Development and Peace worked with Gaza-based organizations Ajyal and Aisha, and that beneficiary lists for some aid programs were supplied through Hamas-controlled ministries.

Global Affairs Canada acknowledged in its response that Ajyal underwent enhanced due diligence screening in 2022 and stated it found no evidence that Canadian funding had been diverted to Hamas. The department likewise said it was unaware of any substantiated allegations involving Aisha and maintained that Canada has found no evidence of Canadian aid reaching the terrorist group.

When asked whether Ottawa would support an independent investigation into potential diversion of Canadian-funded aid to Hamas, the government said it sees no need because it has "no evidence of diversion of Canadian funds."