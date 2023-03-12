Gender Queer book referred to classification board by Queensland police

Gender Queer: A Memoir, a book aimed at teenagers and centred on coming out as non-binary, has been referred to the Australian Classification Board (ACB) for review after a complaint led to its removal from the shelves of a library in Queensland.

Queensland Police confirmed the referral to the ACB after a four-day investigation. Until the complaint, the board had not classified the book, and it is available in several libraries across Australia.

Logan City Council removed the book from shelves following the complaint but left it available to borrow for anyone who requested it.

Supporters of the book argue that it can help young people identify by unpacking feelings and providing a language for the trans and non-binary community. The graphic novel is the most commonly banned book in the US, according to the American Library Association.

The complaint referred to four other titles at the library, including Japanese-style manga graphic novels. He has started a petition to remove Gender Queer book, which currently has over 1000 signatures. In response, Logan council stated that it was not breaking any laws by stocking the book.

Gender Queer has been described by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, as "a useful and touching guide on gender identity" and has won multiple literary awards. The author states the book is about "figuring out who you are."

The ACB has the power to censor, restrict, and ban films, literature, and other content. However, a spokesperson noted that publications do not need classification to be made available in libraries unless they contain restricted or refused classification content.