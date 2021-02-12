Gina Carano to star in, produce new movie with the Daily Wire

Gage Skidmore

Days following the “cancellation” of The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire has partnered up with the actress to produce and star in an upcoming feature film as part of its foray into the culture wars.

Carano announced her partnership with the Daily Wire on Friday, two days after she was ousted from her role at Disney following widespread calls to fire her over a series of social media posts defending conservatives, as reported by Rebel News. Her firing has been described as a politically motivated hit that began when she first refused to insert her preferred gender pronouns in her Twitter bio.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said in a statement. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

The upcoming feature film is being produced in part with Dallas Sonnier and his production studio Bonfire Legend.

Carano’s upcoming film, which remains untitled, is slated to be part of the Daily Wire’s efforts to build up conservative entertainment media. The company recently distributed Kyle Rankin’s Run Hide Fight, an action thriller set in a school shooting scenario starring Thomas Jane and Isabel May. The film premiered in January 2021.

Shapiro slammed progressives involved in Carano’s cancel campaign, describing her actions as “offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left.”

“Social movements have consequences, and we are now in the middle of a mass social movement to expel half of the American population from the body politic,” Shapiro said on his podcast, noting that efforts to fire Carano were not a good faith attempt at holding people accountable for problematic views, but rather a club to punish people for holding certain opinions.

“It is not about an honest attempt to cleanse the culture,” he said. “It is not about an honest attempt to have discussion or conversation. It is about, can we wrong-foot you so that we have an excuse to say that your entire career has been completely and utterly garbage and that you are a bad person, and so we feel good about excising you from the body politic. That’s all that is happening right now in the culture, and that is a big deal.”