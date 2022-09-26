GRAZIE ITALIA: Giorgia Meloni slated to become Italy's next Prime Minister
In a speech to supporters and the media, Meloni described her party’s victory as a 'night of pride for many, and a night of redemption,' referring to Italy’s turn away from wokeism.
Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy, is slated to become Italy’s first-ever female prime minister. She is set to lead the most right-wing government Italy has seen in decades – a development that has liberals in the media quivering.
“It’s a victory I want to dedicate to everyone who is no longer with us and wanted this night,” she said. “Starting tomorrow we have to show our value … Italians chose us, and we will not betray it, as we never have.”
Early election results put Meloni’s conservative Brothers of Italy party on track to win the majority of the vote, the Italian Interior Ministry stated.
The Brothers of Italy, which was co-founded by Meloni in 2012, advances conservative policies and is a direct response to years of policies that have encouraged uncontrolled mass migration and an embrace of woke ideologies, including radical gender theory and anti-nationalistic views.
The party’s impending victory is in stark contrast to the election results in 2018, when it secured only 4.5% of the vote. Conservatism has soared in recent years, with the economic downturn and the left’s aggressive push for broadly unpopular policies surrounding gender identity, immigration, and climate change.
The Brothers of Italy party stands alongside Italy’s other anti-establishment parties, including Matteo Salvini’s League and the Five Star Movement, which both reject the mainstreaming of being progressive.
“Center-right in clear advantage both in the House and in the Senate! It will be a long night, but already now I want to say THANK YOU,” wrote Salvini on Twitter, celebrating Meloni’s impending win.
Meloni’s politics can be best described by a recent speech she gave outlining her political views.
Giorgia Meloni said:
This is about what we are doing here today. Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves.
And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No.
I must be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2, I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer.
That’s the reason why… That’s why we inspire so much fear. That’s why this event inspires so much fear. Because we do not want to be numbers. We will defend the value of the human being. Every single human being. Because each of us has a unique genetic code that is unrepeatable.
And like it or not, that is sacred. We will defend it. We will defend God, country, and family.
These things that disgust people so much. We will do it to defend our freedom, because we will bever be slaves and simple consumers at the mercy of financial speculators.
This is our mission. That is why I came here today.
Chesterton wrote, more than a century ago, “Fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in the summer.” That time has arrived. We are ready. Thank you.
