Global News reporter heckles Pierre Poilievre while he gives a speech in Ottawa

Earlier on September 13, 2022, Pierre Poilievre was addressing the economic situation of the country of Canada during one of his first speeches as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Poilievre was elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada last Saturday, winning 68% of the vote. His closest opponent, Jean Charest, only obtained 16.07%.

WOW: Pierre Poilievre, the new leader of the Conservative Party, shuts down a Global News reporter David Akin who interrupted his speech.



"What we have here is a Liberal heckler," Poilievre remarked.



➡️ https://t.co/9fF4I7TLji pic.twitter.com/oMFxIkk0RW — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 13, 2022

During a broadcasted statement he was making in Ottawa, Poilievre was interrupted by a heckling Global News reporter, David Akin.

Akin is the chief political correspondent at Global News.

While Poilievre was addressing the inflation crisis Canada is suffering from, Akin took it upon himself to interrupt the new Conservative leader, abruptly asking a question before the question period began. Indeed, he began yelling in the room.

In response, Poilievre described Akin’s interruption by saying: "What we have here is a Liberal heckler.”

A short exchange then ensued, where Akin presented himself and clarified proudly that he is the chief political correspondent with Global News.

Liberal MPs still have not yet declared that this is an attack on democracy. They have, however, called a man who heckled Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland during her trip to Alberta a threat to democracy, and had the RCMP investigate him.