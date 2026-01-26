Globalist climate schemes forcing Canadians into poverty: Kris Sims

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation discussed how left-wing climate policies created at globalist gatherings like the World Economic Forum are harming Canadian families.

Kris explained that while global elites fly private jets and lecture ordinary people about sacrifice, Canadian taxpayers are left holding the bill for climate schemes cooked up at the annual gathering of VVIPs in Davos, Switzerland. These plans are not theoretical, she noted, adding that they show up on your heating bill, your grocery receipt, and your fuel costs, whether you agreed to them or not.

Kris discussed how federal clean fuel standards quietly add potentially thousands of dollars in extra costs for Canadian families. Higher fuel prices push up the cost of everything, from food and transportation to housing and basic goods. It is a hidden tax dressed up in green language, and taxpayers are the ones paying for it, Kris explained.

"I wanted to remind people that when it comes to the nitty gritty, day-to-day life, things like banning vehicles that you want to purchase, things like your gasoline and diesel powered vehicles and your pickup trucks, carbon taxing you for the sin of heating your home, carbon taxing you because you're actually buying food from that green grocer, all of that really matters to you," she said.

"And that's what's actually being discussed in all of those breakout rooms," Kris added.

