“This is going against our Charter of Rights!”: RCMP issue summons to Noble Fox

The Noble Fox opened their doors and they received an immediate visit from Alberta Health Services, inspectors and the local Bashaw RCMP.

However, at the time, owner Carlos Siguenza and his wife Caroline did not close their doors. They did not receive a lockdown ticket, and they did not receive a summons to appear in court.

But we told the Siguenzas that if they did, we would help them

Just one day after opening their doors, along came the RCMP to issue Carlos a summons to appear in Stettler provincial court in April to answer to the trumped-up charge of breaching the order of the chief medical officer of health, Deena Hinshaw.

Carlos is staying strong and keeping his doors open, and he knows he has the support of the community, Rebel News, and all of you at home who are helping to provide a criminal lawyer at no cost to him.

To help him fight back

