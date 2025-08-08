Government should 'get out of the way,' scrap EV mandates, says Kris Sims

On the July 30 episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the “thievery” from Canadian taxpayers wrought by electric vehicle subsidies going to Ontario and Quebec-based auto manufacturers.

While Ontario Premier Doug Ford claims to oppose the electric vehicle mandate, he supports continued “investing” in the industry—which means practically the same thing, Sims pointed out.

“The federal government itself has already done studies on this, or at least contracted out studies,” she said. “It's going to cost close to $300 billion to switch over to battery-powered vehicles… We do not have the dough for this.”



“Get rid of the mandates,” Sims called. “Let people choose what kind of vehicle they want to purchase. Get government out of the way, and scrap the funding. Stop handing out corporate welfare, taxpayers' money, to massive international mega-rich corporations…. This is not hard.”