CBC'S six-figure FAT CATS exposed by taxpayer advocates
More than 1,600 CBC employees are pulling down over $100,000 a year.
So, remember when CBC cried poor and begged Canadians for another few hundred million in taxpayer bailouts? When their journalists moaned about “disinformation” while quietly cashing some of the fattest paycheques in the industry?
"We are here to speak for 1000s of hardworking taxpayers who want to defund the CBC."
Well, surprise surprise—it turns out the state broadcaster isn’t exactly running lean.
Thanks to new records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, we now know that more than 1,600 CBC employees—producers, directors, managers, and bureaucrats—are pulling down over $100,000 a year. That includes:
493 producers
86 executive producers
277 senior managers
124 directors
28 executive directors
And that’s not even counting the 130 “advisors,” 81 “analysts,” and 120 “hosts”—all making six figures while crying that independent media like ours are a threat to “democracy.”
CBC has more than 780 producers, 450 managers, 250 directors, 100 advisors, 80 analysts and a bunch of other bureaucrats paid more than $100,000.
The CBC isn’t just bloated—it’s morbidly obese with bureaucracy. A publicly funded empire of suits managing other suits, all while CBC ratings tank and trust plummets.
Canadians are skipping meals, skipping vacations, and struggling to pay rent… meanwhile, the CBC is handing out six-figure salaries like Halloween candy.
GUEST: Kris Sims of the CTF on the CBC's cushy club.
