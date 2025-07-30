CBC'S six-figure FAT CATS exposed by taxpayer advocates

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

So, remember when CBC cried poor and begged Canadians for another few hundred million in taxpayer bailouts? When their journalists moaned about “disinformation” while quietly cashing some of the fattest paycheques in the industry?

MUST WATCH: @kris_sims of @taxpayerDOTcom scorches the CBC at the Heritage Committee:



"We are here to speak for 1000s of hardworking taxpayers who want to defund the CBC."



"Nearly nobody is watching it and journalists should not be paid by the govt." pic.twitter.com/i5JMCSs3qR — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 2, 2024

Well, surprise surprise—it turns out the state broadcaster isn’t exactly running lean.

Thanks to new records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, we now know that more than 1,600 CBC employees—producers, directors, managers, and bureaucrats—are pulling down over $100,000 a year. That includes:

493 producers

86 executive producers

277 senior managers

124 directors

28 executive directors

And that’s not even counting the 130 “advisors,” 81 “analysts,” and 120 “hosts”—all making six figures while crying that independent media like ours are a threat to “democracy.”

Cut CBC's bureaucratic bloat!



CBC has more than 780 producers, 450 managers, 250 directors, 100 advisors, 80 analysts and a bunch of other bureaucrats paid more than $100,000.



CBC is pretty much what you’d expect a news station to look like if it were run by the government. pic.twitter.com/GbHPOg1ws5 — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) July 30, 2025

The CBC isn’t just bloated—it’s morbidly obese with bureaucracy. A publicly funded empire of suits managing other suits, all while CBC ratings tank and trust plummets.

Canadians are skipping meals, skipping vacations, and struggling to pay rent… meanwhile, the CBC is handing out six-figure salaries like Halloween candy.

GUEST: Kris Sims of the CTF on the CBC's cushy club.