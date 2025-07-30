CBC'S six-figure FAT CATS exposed by taxpayer advocates

More than 1,600 CBC employees are pulling down over $100,000 a year.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

So, remember when CBC cried poor and begged Canadians for another few hundred million in taxpayer bailouts? When their journalists moaned about “disinformation” while quietly cashing some of the fattest paycheques in the industry? 

Well, surprise surprise—it turns out the state broadcaster isn’t exactly running lean.

Thanks to new records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, we now know that more than 1,600 CBC employees—producers, directors, managers, and bureaucrats—are pulling down over $100,000 a year. That includes:

  • 493 producers

  • 86 executive producers

  • 277 senior managers

  • 124 directors

  • 28 executive directors

And that’s not even counting the 130 “advisors,” 81 “analysts,” and 120 “hosts”—all making six figures while crying that independent media like ours are a threat to “democracy.”

The CBC isn’t just bloated—it’s morbidly obese with bureaucracy. A publicly funded empire of suits managing other suits, all while CBC ratings tank and trust plummets.

Canadians are skipping meals, skipping vacations, and struggling to pay rent… meanwhile, the CBC is handing out six-figure salaries like Halloween candy.

GUEST: Kris Sims of the CTF on the CBC's cushy club.

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-07-30 21:00:15 -0400 Flag
    “Electoral candy” is not a term for nothing.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-07-30 20:53:39 -0400 Flag
    Can anyone show me a Crown corporation where there aren’t lavish salaries and bonuses?