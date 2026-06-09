Grace Tame THREATENS to sue Avi Yemini over GraceTame.com

I've held Grace Tame accountable for so long that she's now threatening legal action against me.

Yes, the former Australian of the Year wants to sue me over my website GraceTame.com, a domain that redirects to a petition calling for her to be stripped of her title and charged for incitement to violence following her chants at recent rallies.

I am not backing down. I have retained one of Australia's top media lawyers because I will not allow activist figures or tax-payer funded media elites to pressure journalists into silence.

Donate to Avi Yemini's legal defence fund to fight Grace Tame’s legal threat Grace Tame is coming after Avi Yemini with a lawsuit threat for daring to expose her. We’re fighting back with Australia’s best media lawyer but we need your help. Donate now to our legal defence fund and help us fight back. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Euros Amount $25 $50 $100 $250 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ DONATE

Last week, I interviewed ABC Melbourne Drive presenter Charlie Pickering outside the broadcaster’s offices during protests over the decision to give Grace Tame a new taxpayer-funded podcast focused on autism.

Pickering, who identifies as Jewish, acknowledged concerns about giving a taxpayer-funded platform to Tame, who has publicly described reports of sexual violence against Jewish women on October 7 as 'propaganda' and led the chant 'From Gadigal to Gaza, globalise the intifada' at a Sydney rally following the Bondi terror attack.

His big, brave assessment? He described the ABC’s decision to hire her as 'problematic'.

That’s it. Just 'problematic'.

Even that small sliver of criticism was enough to trigger an immediate backlash. Pickering was targeted quickly and relentlessly. But rather than standing by his comments, he executed an astonishing backflip.

WATCH: Left-wing OUTRAGE machine comes for Charlie Pickering over “problematic” Grace Tame remarks Fury and boycott calls erupt over a “problematic” line, while Charlie Pickering actually defends the ABC despite critics saying the broadcaster is clearly politically biased in coverage and staffing.

One moment he was defending the ABC and downplaying any concerns about bias. The next, he was on air walking back his remarks after internal scrutiny and pressure over ABC policies on public statements by staff. He even blamed an 'unnamed provocateur' for his comments, despite having openly engaged in a lengthy on-the-record conversation at the time with yours truly.

Grace Tame did not just sit back and watch the backlash. She joined it.

Via controversial activist Antoinette Lattouf’s outlet, Ette Media, Tame expressed her disappointment with Pickering before floating legal threats against me. The outlet spoke to a legal expert who suggested GraceTame.com could be unlawful and that a defamation action may be possible.

It is interesting how the same activists, who often champion aggressive rhetoric, suddenly discover legal caution the moment criticism is directed back at them.

Funnily two "journalists" at Ette Media “revealed” a scoop of a lifetime by showing that a widely shared domain (GraceTame.com) redirects to a petition, long after it had already been shared tens of thousands of times. In the process of writing the non-story about a website, they even misspelled the legal expert they called on, not once but multiple times, so much for journalism.

Elite investigative journalism.



‘Avi Yemini used a website that redirects to a petition.’



The Pulitzer committee has been notified.



The ABC will probably make you Employee of the Month.



For anyone wanting to verify the scoop for themselves: https://t.co/EM2r6wUJ3k. 😏 pic.twitter.com/paJOZ4TfH5 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 4, 2026

In reality, this is not about the law or journalistic standards. It is about intimidation.

If you are as frustrated as I am with taxpayer-funded bias, double standards, and attempts to shut down dissent, go to GraceTame.com. Your one-stop for everything Grace Tame. There you can donate to the legal fund to defend against her threats, sign the petition to strip her of her Australian of the Year title, and follow all the latest reports on her disgraceful public conduct.

I want the Streisand effect in full force. GraceTame.com bookmark it!

Donate to Avi Yemini's legal defence fund to fight Grace Tame’s legal threat Grace Tame is coming after Avi Yemini with a lawsuit threat for daring to expose her. We’re fighting back with Australia’s best media lawyer but we need your help. Donate now to our legal defence fund and help us fight back. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Euros Amount $25 $50 $100 $250 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ DONATE