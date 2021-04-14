Alberta surgeon to Jason Kenney: Advice on a balanced approach to COVID-19

By Rebel News AFTER YOUTUBE YouTube demonetized us, out of the blue, and now they've frozen our channel. We can be kicked off YouTube any day now. Sign up so we can contact you when we're deplatformed! Sign Up

Dr. Dennis Modry wants the government to know there is another way to deal with the pandemic. The problem is, he can't get the government to return his calls!

Modry is an Edmonton-area cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon. He used to perform lung transplants before he retired, so he knows a thing or two about controlling infections, and helping people who are vulnerable to infection because they're taking immunosuppressive drugs to prevent the rejection of transplanted organs. Modry also knows a fair bit about hospital capacity and ICU beds.

Modry wanted to share his expertise in these fields with the Alberta government so that they could take a balanced approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. He wanted to see the government ramp up ICU capacity, which would address the main reason the government keeps sending Alberta into lockdown — to avoid overwhelming the hospitals — while at the same time, offer a solution to hospital wait times, which are a perennial problem in our healthcare system.

Modry was ignored. So he wrote an open letter to Premier Jason Kenney in December. It took three months for Kenney to acknowledge the open letter, and then disregard Modry's advice.

Dr. Modry joins me today to share his assessment of the government's handling of the pandemic, and explain what he thinks the government could have done differently.