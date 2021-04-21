Meet Adam Soos! Rebel News welcomes Calgary-based reporter

On today’s Gunn Show, we are all going to get to know our newest Rebel reporter a little bit better.

Have you seen Adam Soos’ first video yet? For a first assignment as a brand new baby Rebel News reporter, it was a fun one. It was the West meeting East; the Alberta diner rebellion meeting Toronto’s BBQ rebellion. We went out to Mirror, Alberta, to a lockdown defying BBQ party and beer garden hosted by Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe, with Adam Skelly of Adamson BBQ doing the cooking. We met a pile of new friends and ate some really great food.

Oh, and there was live music, dancing and, most importantly, normalcy. Not bad for a first day on the job.

I’ve known Adam for a while now, and I'm glad he's joined the team. We walked together at the March for Life a few years ago in Edmonton. I ran into him at an anti-Trudeau event in Calgary after that. And he’s done some work for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. He is definitely a fellow conservative traveler. But how did Adam become a conservative? Why did he want to work for Rebel News? What does he plan to use his new Rebel News soapbox to advocate for?

And how do you say his last name? I ask all those questions and more on tonight’s show.