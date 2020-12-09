COVID-19: The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic with authors Barry Cooper and Marco Navarro-Génie

Is it better to be overly cautious than not cautious enough? What if being too cautious ruined the economy, stripped you of civil liberties and caused catastrophic psychological fallout?

Tonight I'm discussing Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic with two political scientists who've written a new book on the topic.

The book is called COVID-19: The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic and it's out on Amazon today.

It's co-authored by Barry Cooper of the University of Calgary and Marco Navarro-Génie of the Haultain Institute and is published in conjunction with the Frontier Center for Public Policy.

The book examines the Canadian government's reaction to COVID-19: from the early days of a strange virus emerging in Wuhan China in late 2019 to today with the economic and social fallout of a lockdown driven by early inaction, moral panic, flawed modeling and health bureaucrats with a taste for power.

Copper and Navarro-Génie join me in an interview via Zoom to what inspired the book and their predictions for the future. Is there any way out of the moral panic?