Meet Lewis Brackpool, Rebel's UK Reporter

Rebel News' UK reporter Lewis Brackpool had to hit the ground running right after he joined the team.

And he had to. There is another side of the story to tell in the British Isles.

Our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth are doing their best to survive much of the same authoritarian government overreach that we are in Canada. Vaccine passports, lockdowns, business closures, gathering limits, and stigmatization of anti-restriction activists by media and politicians as anti-science grandma killers who don't care about their neighbours are the norm as we head into year three of two weeks to flatten the curve.

Sounds very familiar, doesn't it?

Due to the need for Lewis to take to the streets to report on the struggles of his fellow Englishmen, my longstanding tradition doing an introductory interview with new reporters to help you get to know them better fell by the wayside.

Today I am making that right.

Joining me tonight is UK Rebel reporter Lewis Brackpool to tell us how he came to be with us at Rebel News, what he did in the before times, and the issues he would focus on if COVID-19 and the tyranny it brought with it never existed.