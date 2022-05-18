A new documentary reflects on how the world reacted — or overreacted — to the coronavirus

And predictably, the movie PANDAMNED, by independent European filmmaker Marijn Poels, was immediately censored by Big Tech.

The YouTube trailer for the movie was banned for violating the platform's terms of service for blaspheming against the infallible advice of local health authorities. The trailer and the movie are, however, available in full on Rumble.

For the past two years, the world population has been under the spell of the coronavirus. Emergency regimes have been established, civil liberties have been dismantled, surveillance programs were being installed and an unprecedented global vaccination program has been rolled out.

In PANDAMNED, Poels asks “are we doing the right thing, or did we make a deal with the devil in exchange for a benefit?” Through comprehensive interviews with critical and often censored voices from various areas of expertise, PANDAMNED tries to tell the whole story, not just the official, government and Big Tech-approved version of reality.

Marijn Poels joins me tonight to discuss why he made PANDAMNED and how the public can stop the power grab the coronavirus enabled.