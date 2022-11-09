Debunking CBC's flawed reporting on the wood pellet industry

CBC's long-running long-form journalism show, The Fifth Estate, did what they would have you believe was an investigative piece about the use of Canadian wood pellets for electricity in the UK.

Through a series of skepticism-free interviews with activists and environmentalists, CBC convicted the target of their hit-piece, Drax, of sins against both the climate and the forests by using Canadian forestry products to fuel an electricity plant in Britain.

Why wood from B.C. forests is burning to fuel U.K. energy needs https://t.co/J2cOq2ogOe — The Fifth Estate (@cbcfifth) October 7, 2022

But that's not the whole story.

Drax uses waste lumber to make wood pellets as fuel in a converted coal plant to provide reliable electricity to British residents after the push for green energy forced the company to pivot away from the fossil fuel. And wood pellet companies don't normally harvest wood, however, they use waste products and other forestry products that are not fit for lumber purposes that forestry companies pay the government to clear.

Drax is recycling while providing electricity to needy consumers from a renewable source. They should be a darling of the Green Left. Unfortunately, burning wood releases C02, the same gas released if the tree decomposes on the forest floor, and that's a climate crime!

Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science saw this attack on the forestry company as a replication of the reputational attacks the oil and gas industry suffered at the hands of the CBC and activists previously, and she made two videos taking apart the lies.

Nope. Nope. Sorry! ENGOs will NOT stand for 'biomass' - even if it comes from dead pine beetled forests and wastes. They are RELENTLESS https://t.co/iGaAVwpkzV in making jobs disappear and ppl suffer. #cdnpoli #TarSandsCampaign #ableg #abpoli #bcpoli — Friends of Science (@FriendsOScience) November 7, 2022

She joins me tonight to discuss what CBC got wrong about Drax and what she expects to come out of the latest United Nations Climate Change Conference currently being held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.