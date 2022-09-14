Matt Brevner on his Rebel News documentary Kamloops: The Hidden Truth

In May 2021, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced the discovery of a mass grave of more than 200 Indigenous children detected at a residential school in British Columbia.

But since last year’s announcement, there have been no excavations at Kamloops. Nothing has been unearthed at all at the residential school, according to a Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc spokesman. There are not any anticipated dates scheduled for the recovery of any remains.

And it's not a mass grave anymore, as was reported by the mainstream media, but rather graves.

Rebel News videographer Matt Brevner joins the show tonight to discuss his work on the documentary Kamloops: The Hidden Truth and the theatrical release of the film he made with reporter Drea Humphrey in Calgary on September 28.

Plus: what can anyone do about the cost of housing in the lower mainland of British Columbia and what's causing the hyperinflation anyway? Matt gives his take on the housing crisis as a young guy trying to get ahead in his home province.

Then Matt updates us on what he's working on next after the success of his hit single More Of Us.