ICU manager in Alberta speaks out against vaccine passports, pandemic response

Alberta Health Services has recently mandated the COVID vaccine for all employees of the government-run healthcare system. This sweeping rule isn't just for frontline workers — it includes those who work from home, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding staff. In the past, the unions representing these workers have opposed making vaccines, like those for the annual flu, a requirement of employment, however, both the United Nurses Association and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees have released statements supporting — or at least not opposing — the vaccine passport to work.

The vaccine mandates are not just for healthcare workers anymore. The Alberta government, after rejecting the concept of vaccine passports for months as a violation of fundamental human rights and privacy laws, has adopted a proof of vaccination "restrictions exemption program" for anyone in the public wanting to use a gym, eat in a restaurant, use a public recreation facility, go to a movie, see a concert, visit family or have a beer in a bar. Premier Jason Kenney explained the shameless flip-flop as necessary to protect the healthcare system and take the pressure off of overwhelmed ICU units.

All this has prompted a whistleblower to come forward, after she sent a detailed email with her concerns and solutions to the problems she sees in her own hospital to AHS President and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu; Alberta Health Services Senior Leadership; Premier Kenney, and then Minister of Health Shandro.

Debbie has been a healthcare professional in Alberta since 1993, first with Emergency Medical Services (EMS), as a Registered Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic, then as a Registered Nurse (RN).

She says in her letter that her “careers have revolved around caring for the public with compassion, evidence-based knowledge, and integrity. I joined Alberta Health Services (AHS) in April of 2010 in the Red Deer Emergency Department (ED) then in the intensive care unit, where I worked until June of 2017. At that time, I moved into a unit manager position at the Olds Hospital and Care Centre for the Acute Care (AC), Labour and Delivery, and ED. I have completed my Advanced Nursing Certificates in Leadership and Health Systems Transformation and Innovations with Teaching and Learning. Currently, I am in my final year of graduate studies for my master's in nursing.”

