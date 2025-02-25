Hamas supporters shut down street outside Toronto's Union Station

A gathering of sympathizers for terror group Hamas took over the Front Street in downtown Toronto, shutting down the key artery outside the country's busiest train station, Union Station.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid weighed in on this latest public show of support for the designated terror group.

“This is, let's push the envelope part 442 in terms of what we can get away with,” said David, who criticized the police for permitting the protest. “This is just the middle finger being raised to everything: law and order, Canadian values. They are getting away with things nobody else could.”

Sheila described it as “two-tier policing,” saying officers shut down the street in front of Union “so that people who are loyal to the designation terrorist group can hold their prayer,” noting it featured a banner supporting the “armed legal resistance” against Israel.

But police fail to respond to these protests, something they certainly didn't hesitate on when it came to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest, or, more recently, arresting Rebel News boss Ezra Levant during duelling pro- and anti-Israel protests.

“They know who the 'bad guys' are. Prickly Jewish journalists who show up on the scene to document what's going on, like our boss Ezra Levant,” Sheila said. “They march him away in handcuffs, but they do nothing about these guys who, at the very least, could get a jaywalking ticket.”

