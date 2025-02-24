🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump takes jabs at Canada, Liberals boot Ruby Dhalla, More money for Ukraine

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Trump's latest jab at Canada, saying he's fond of the 'O Canada' anthem and that it should remain when the country becomes the 51st state and calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "a loser."

Plus, the Liberals kicked former MP Ruby Dhalla out of the race to replace Trudeau as leader. She spoke with Rebel News boss Ezra Levant about the decision and the very different message she had compared to other Liberal leadership candidates.

And finally, with time running out on his tenure as PM, Trudeau is once again directing more funding to Ukraine as the war with Russia continues despite the latest round of peace negotiations.

