Ezra Levant speaks with Fox News after shocking arrest while covering pro-Hamas protest

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant joined Fox News host Dana Perino on 'America's Newsroom' Monday morning to discuss his arrest by Toronto police on Sunday while covering a pro-Hamas protest.

After simply trying to photograph a pro-Hamas demonstrator seemingly re-enacting the final moments of terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar, Levant was forced to move away from the area by police and ultimately arrested.

Pro-Hamas protesters have been demonstrating in the neighbourhood near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue — also home to a large Jewish population — for months in an effort to counter weekly rallies in solidarity with Israel.

BREAKING VIDEO: While reporting on the ongoing pro-terrorist demonstrations in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Toronto, @EzraLevant was arrested.



If you want to contribute to help us pay for Ezra’s legal defence and assurance, please donate here.… pic.twitter.com/W9Nh2XXcrG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2024

"It was a residential neighbourhood, so there's no Israeli consulate or any political target there," Levant explained. "They were going after Jews. So the Hamas activists came right in the heart of this residential neighbourhood, they actually set up some grotesque display sort of re-enacting Yahya Sinwar," he said.

Speaking about his arrest, Levant said, "I wanted to take a photograph of it because I'm with a news outlet, I went there very low-key, didn't actually talk to anyone, just went to take a picture."

"The police came up to me and said, 'you have to leave the public sidewalk now, you're not allowed to be here, because these Hamas activists are disturbed by your presence,'" the Rebel News boss explained.

Levant was then arrested by authorities and taken to a local police station where he was held in a small cell for over an hour. The arrest has sparked increasing concerns regarding freedom of the press in Canada, as Rebel News journalist David Menzies was also shockingly arrested while practicing journalism at the same location just weeks ago.