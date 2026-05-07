Hantavirus 'outbreak' and Moderna's crystal ball vaccine

A hantavirus cluster has struck the Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius. The ship left Ushuaia, Argentina, in late March on a polar itinerary. It’s now anchored off Cape Verde in the Atlantic after three passengers died and at least five cases have been laboratory-confirmed, with more suspected.

The strain is Andes hantavirus — one of the few capable of limited human-to-human transmission, and international passengers, including Canadians, are on board.

The World Health Organization is coordinating contact tracing while the old pandemic fear machine slowly shifts into gear.

Hantavirus is nothing new, it’s been around for decades. It’s primarily rodent-borne, rare in most parts of the world, and often treatable if caught early. Yet suddenly we’re hearing the drumbeat of another emerging threat.

The thing that makes this story especially interesting is that back in September 2024, Moderna announced a partnership with Korea University’s Vaccine Innovation Center to develop an mRNA-based hantavirus vaccine.

Long before this cruise ship cluster made headlines, the same mRNA platform that made the rounds during COVID, was already being prepped for the next one.

How convenient. And, profitable.

This has all the markers of the same pandemic playbook.

The “safe and effective” marketing that justified mandates, censorship, and the suppression of legitimate questions. The promises of a vaccine being the ticket out of the pandemic, that didn’t age well.

The injuries and fallout from the last mRNA roll out are still being fought to be acknowledged, and here we are again with another virus, another potential “emergency,” and another mRNA shot quietly developed in advance.

Who benefits from all of this?

Not the grieving families, or the passengers stranded at sea. Certainly not everyday Canadians watching our government deepen ties with the pharmaceutical sector, pouring over $2.5 billion into biomanufacturing and life sciences “innovation” (including major Moderna facilities in Quebec) since 2020.

No, the beneficiaries are the pharmaceutical oligarchs who made billions off of the last pandemic.

Remember: Health Canada failed to weigh the risk versus benefit for COVID shots in children last time, so when regulators green-light the next round, don’t expect that due diligence is automatic.

Given all that has been learned about the mRNA platform in recent years, the demand should be on updated regulations that demand far stricter, gene-therapy-level long-term safety standards.

mRNA technology is a different ballgame and your body, your choice should never be up for negotiation.