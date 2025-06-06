Has Ireland reached their breaking point over immigration?
I’m at the airport right now, about to fly overnight for what I think will be a newsworthy event.
For years, Ireland's peaceful resistance to mass immigration has been revealing. The government's underhanded and sometimes unlawful methods of imposing large-scale migration are shocking, as is the bold opposition against this new colonization.
The contrast is stark. For instance, Irish police recruit from refugee centers to police Irish citizens, which is absurd.
Interestingly, no mainstream Irish political party opposes it, unlike other Western nations.
Irish activists plan a large, peaceful protest in Cork against government immigration policies, with Rebel News reporting.
Ezra Levant and his videographer, Syd, will cover the rally, interviewing attendees and documenting the event. They will share updates on X and produce a mini-documentary.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.