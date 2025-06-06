Has Ireland reached their breaking point over immigration?

I’m at the airport right now, about to fly overnight for what I think will be a newsworthy event.

Ezra Levant
  |   June 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

For years, Ireland's peaceful resistance to mass immigration has been revealing. The government's underhanded and sometimes unlawful methods of imposing large-scale migration are shocking, as is the bold opposition against this new colonization. 

The contrast is stark. For instance, Irish police recruit from refugee centers to police Irish citizens, which is absurd.

Interestingly, no mainstream Irish political party opposes it, unlike other Western nations. 

Irish activists plan a large, peaceful protest in Cork against government immigration policies, with Rebel News reporting.

Ezra Levant and his videographer, Syd, will cover the rally, interviewing attendees and documenting the event. They will share updates on X and produce a mini-documentary. 

Please support our independent journalism on Ireland's migrant crisis!

Latest News

Ireland is at a breaking point over mass immigration — and Ezra Levant is flying overnight with his cameraman Syd to Cork, where a major protest against Ireland’s open-border policies is set to take place. For over a year, Rebel News has reported on the government’s secretive and extreme immigration agenda, and the growing grassroots resistance to it. With no political party representing the public’s views and state media smearing dissenters as “racist,” independent journalism is more important than ever. This trip costs about CAD$2,500 — if you can, please chip in to support our coverage.

Amount
$
DONATE

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.