Come meet Tommy Robinson LIVE in Canada!

Tommy Robinson has finally arrived in Canada after a long flight. Tommy is an independent journalist who exposes corruption, two-tier policing, censorship, and more.

Rebel News is hosting three events where supporters can meet him in person. Tommy will visit Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto.

Don't miss your chance to meet him in person at our three different events in Toronto, Calgary, and Edmonton.

Tommy Robinson has entered the country!



Come see him as he travels the nation:



"THIS MIGHT BE THE ONLY TIME I'M ALLOWED IN CANADA. LETS MAKE SOME NOISE!"



After several hours of flight and a three-hour wait at immigration, Tommy is finally in Canada. For many years, Tommy has faced extreme censorship and persecution for producing documentaries with UrbanScoop.

On July 27th, he will hold a massive event in London, England, allowing citizens to voice their concerns against the current government. You can watch his latest massive event that took place on June 1st here.

But for now, Tommy will be in Calgary on June 24th, Edmonton on June 25th, and Toronto on June 30th. Don't miss your chance—this might be the only time Tommy will be in Canada.