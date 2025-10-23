He said you can WAVE an ISRAELI FLAG in RAMALLAH… yeah, RIGHT!

Avi Yemini discusses whether the Palestinian flag should be able to be flown in Israel and what would happen if someone were to fly an Israeli flag in the West Bank or Gaza with a shopkeeper in Jerusalem.

  October 23, 2025

During a stop in Jerusalem, Tommy Robinson and Avi Yemini spoke to a Palestinian shopkeeper who asserted it would be safe to wave an Israeli flag in Ramallah, the West Bank city governed by the Palestinian Authority.

“If you wave a Palestinian flag here, they're not going to kill you,” Yemini told the shopkeeper. “If you go to Gaza, if you go to Ramallah — you are not telling the truth,” he asserted, questioning the man's view and suggesting that flying an Israeli flag in Palestinian areas would prove to be a fatal error in judgement. 

“It's very, very bad for us” to put the Palestinian flag up in his business, the man countered. Israeli police would “close my store,” he added.

“I believe in freedom,” responded Yemini, agreeing that the man should be allowed to fly the flag in Jerusalem.

“I love the peace between the people,” the owner replied.

“I want a picture of you in Ramallah, with the Israeli flag, just to show me that I'm lying,” fired back Yemini. “If you're living, I buy you shawarma,” added Yemini with a laugh, giving his number to the business owner.

“I want to see the (Palestinian) flag here,” at Jerusalem's Jaffa Gate, the man joked back. “From you, I want to see it here!”

Yemini countered, “I actually think that you should be allowed to. I understand that it offends a lot of people for obvious reasons, but I think in freedom, you should be allowed to.”

