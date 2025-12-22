Health Canada is looking at 'safe' indoor temperature limits for Canadian homes

Health Canada has been discussing what constitutes "safe indoor temperature limits" in private homes, citing the growing risks of extreme heat due to climate change.

A Question Period Note from Health Canada, dated June 20, 2025, outlines federal talking points on climate change and extreme heat, as first reported by Blacklock’s.

It explicitly states that the government is "establishing safe indoor temperature limits to keep our homes healthy and cool."

When pressed on what this means, a Health Canada spokesperson quickly backpedalled and insisted that the wording “does not refer to any planned regulation of temperature in homes."

Spokesperson Maryse Durette claimed the department is merely filling "evidence and guidance gaps" on indoor heat, described as the leading cause of heat-related deaths in Canada.

This clarification fuels skepticism of government intentions, especially amid parallel moves at the Labour Department. A July report to the Senate disclosed ongoing revisions to workplace safety rules, introducing "specific limits" for exposure to hot environments and mandating employer procedures to mitigate "thermal stress."

This is more of a pattern of creeping government overreach under the guise of public health and climate action.

Take smart meters, for instance, which are digital devices installed on homes to automatically measure and transmit electricity consumption data to utility companies in real time. They’ve become standard in Canadian households over the past decade, with provincial policies in jurisdictions such as Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia mandating their use.

Utility companies and entities such as Ontario’s Energy Board pushed them for "efficiency" and remote monitoring, but they also enable real-time tracking and, in some programs, remote control of energy use, including air conditioning during peak demand.

“We reserve the right to physically disconnect or limit the amount of electricity that you can use,” notes Hydro One in the ‘conditions of service.’

If "safe indoor limits" ever move beyond vague guidance to enforceable standards, those ubiquitous smart meters could provide the perfect infrastructure for compliance—remotely adjusting thermostats or enforcing caps without ever knocking on your door.

Taken together, these developments create a clear pathway for expanding government regulation of heat exposure, justified under the banner of public health and climate policy.

Are smart meters truly about voluntary guidance, or are they laying the groundwork for broader government control, by way of energy-based credit or compliance systems?