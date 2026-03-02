High-speed rail or high-stakes gamble?

Alto spokesman Peter Paz defends the ambitious rail vision as homeowners and small businesses question the human and environmental price.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   March 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

There was both optimism and outrage on February 26 as hundreds packed an open house in Peterborough, Ont. to learn more about Alto’s proposed $90-billion high-speed electric rail line. Trains could reach speeds of 300 kilometres per hour and carry an estimated 18 million passengers annually.

Alto, a federally backed Crown corporation, is in the earliest stages of planning a 1,000-kilometre electric rail corridor linking Toronto and Quebec City with seven mandated stops along the way. Peterborough has been lobbying hard to secure one of them.

City council has already earmarked funds to support a stop, signalling support for what proponents describe as a generational infrastructure investment. But beyond the promise of speed and economic stimulus, residents voiced serious concerns.

The proposed corridor would cut through farmland, forests and wetlands across central and eastern Ontario. Some property owners fear displacement through expropriation. Others worry about tourism impacts along their well-established small businesses, many held for generations.

“It’s generational. It’s livelihoods,” one resident said. Another described feeling “kicked in the gut” when he heard about the plan.

Inside the tightly managed sessions — nearly 500 attendees in Peterborough alone — Alto’s Senior Director of Public and Government Relations, Peter Paz, defended the consultation process, calling it unprecedented in Canadian high-speed rail planning.

“We’re in stage zero, stage one,” Paz said, emphasizing that no final alignment has been chosen. Paz relayed that the corporation has completed more than 10,000 surveys, received over 6,000 online comments, and hosted 26 open houses and 10 virtual sessions since January.

Paz acknowledged valid concerns around land acquisition and environmental impacts, particularly in rural communities. While expropriation will undoubtedly occur, he said Alto aims for negotiated agreements at fair market value or better, taking what he described as a “human-centred” approach.

However, similar projects have failed elsewhere, including California’s over-budget high-speed rail and Toronto’s delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Given Via Rail's existing reliability and ridership issues, there’s clear evidence that these large-scale rail expansions carry significant risk with little potential reward.

Paz argued this project differs. By incorporating a public-private partnership model from the outset and bringing in international firms with European high-speed rail experience, he says the consortium leading the way has learned from past mistakes.

On why running alongside existing rail lines isn’t being considered, Paz says that the dedicated tracks — requiring up to 60 metres of right-of-way — would ensure reliability and avoid congestion with freight lines.

The current price estimate ranges between $60 and $90 billion, with roughly $4 billion already committed to early development. Maintenance costs are anyone’s guess, as design and impact assessments remain underway in a four-year-long pre-construction phase.

Consultations are set to close March 30 for this round, though Paz confirms that engagement will continue. “Social acceptability” is a big part of the process.

Sign the petition to stop the Alto rail line!

6,130 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Ottawa is advancing ALTO — a proposed 300 km/h rail line from Toronto to Quebec City — with a projected cost of $90 billion and no guarantee that'll be the end of it.

The plan would carve a 1,000-kilometre corridor up to 60 metres wide through productive farmland and private property, dividing communities and affecting families who receive little to no benefit. In many stretches, there are no rural stations planned at all.

Other megaprojects have spiralled in cost and delay. Meanwhile, consultations are closing quickly, and concerns remain about expropriation, oversight, and accountability.

Before billions more are committed and land is permanently disrupted, Canadians deserve transparency and a full public debate.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-03-02 21:29:33 -0500 Flag
    High-speed train service along that corridor has been a scheme going back nearly 60 years. Remember the Turbotrain? It was an interesting idea, but it never worked properly.

    I recall seeing news reports back then about it either being on fire or out of service for repairs. It became a financial sinkhole and was eventually discontinued after dozen or so years.

    Alto will be yet another FLIP (Friends of the LIberal Party) project. Two will definitely benefit from it: Brookfield and AtkinsRealis (formerly known as SNC Lavalin). It seems that everything that they take on lately becomes a bloated white elephant. (Why finish something in 5 years when, with the right cost-plus contracts, 10 will do?)

    And since two new lines would have to be built, land will need to be cleared, including forest. Just wait until the native land claims start. That’ll delay things for a few more years for those to be settled, if at all.

    Then there’s the issue of whether it’ll be worth the time and expense. Since it’s going to cost the proverbial arm and a leg, will there be enough passengers for it to pay for itself? And how much will it cost to ride on it?

    It has “hog trough” written all over it.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-03-02 19:34:23 -0500 Flag
    In Spanish, Alto means stop. That must happen in this scheme’s case. If it was a raised monorail, it would be less harmful but it’s still a bad idea.