Homelessness is spiralling out of control under Justin Trudeau's leadership

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed rising homelessness in Canada and how poverty consultants are cashing in.

While ordinary citizens are being forced into homelessness through an increasing cost-of-living and soaring housing prices, it appears that some "homelessness consultants" are profiting from Liberal government programs aimed at curbing this phenomenon.

As Sheila explains, financial challenges are the leading cause of homelessness according to the Statistics Canada report Homelessness: How does it happen?

Analysts write that housing became more unaffordable following the onset of the COVID pandemic. Combined with higher unemployment, fewer job vacancies, and surging inflation in the following years, the typical costs for essential goods and services rose considerably. StatCan says these factors continue to place heavy financial burdens on households across Canada.

"In the fall of 2022, almost half (44.0%) of Canadians were very concerned with their household’s ability to afford housing or rent. So, it comes as no surprise that the most reported reason leading to homelessness was financial issues (41.8%)," the report said.

Consultants involved in poverty reduction also appear to be making money at the same time. According to Blacklock's Reporter, a federal homeless relief program paid millions to consultants. Overall spending on consultants jumped 13% last year despite Ottawa's pledge to cut spending on consultants.

An Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons disclosed $2.8 million in consultant fees by the Department of Infrastructure, under the 2019 Reaching Home program. The grant program to reduce homeless rates is budgeted at $4 billion over nine years.

As Sheila explains, according to the Liberals, fixing homelessness requires more consultants instead of bail reform, drug treatment, more mental health supports, fewer taxes, more housing and a pause in immigration to take the strain off the housing supply.

