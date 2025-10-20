HORROR: A 10-year-old girl was just raped outside an Irish migrant hotel

The Irish government recently paid a whopping 158 million Euros — that’s about a quarter billion dollars in Canadian money — to buy Ireland’s largest hotel, called Citywest.

They shut down the hotel, and turned it into Ireland’s largest refugee camp. And they’ve filled it with a staggering 2,000 foreign migrants, overwhelmingly military-aged, single men.

They’re given free room and board — something that the growing number of homeless Irish could only dream about. And during the day, they do nothing but mill around, loitering, often harassing young women in the community.

Imagine a city of migrant men just planted in the middle of a Dublin neighbourhood.

It was only a matter of time before the most horrific thing imaginable happened.

The girl was just 10. She was in state care — how on earth did a migrant get access to her?

The migrant accused of rape had already been ordered deported from Ireland, but of course that didn’t happen. Nearby residents and other opponents of these mass migrant camps warned about this, but they were called “racist”.

This isn’t the first attack by foreign men on Irish children. And it’s unlikely to be the last — all of Ireland’s major political parties are 100% committed to mass migration from the Third World.

But this feels like a tipping point. Already, crowds are mustering outside Citywest — and so are Irish police, the Gardai. What will happen?

I’ll let you know: I’m headed there right now, from Canada. I’ll fly overnight and arrive in the morning and I’ll go straight to the refugee camp hotel. I’ll interview anyone I can — opponents of the migrants, supporters of the migrants (if any show their faces) and the grassroots activists trying to stop this runaway train.

I’ll also give you a full report as to what the police are doing. In the past, they’ve use violence against local mothers and fathers who are terrified about the danger these migrants present to their children.

Follow along for all of my reports at www.MigrantReports.com. And if you think this is valuable journalism, please help me offset the cost of my economy-class airfare for my cameraman Lincoln and me. Unlike RTE, we receive no government funding whatsoever.

The mainstream media simply can’t be trusted on this story.

I see an uprising against mass immigration all over the western world. From Donald Trump’s “remigration” policy, to Viktor Orban’s refusal to accept refugees, to the growing grassroots opposition to migrant hotels in the UK, to the grassroots activists we’ve seen from Coolock to Dundrum. I want to tell the world what’s happening in Ireland — and give the Irish people an alternative to RTE and the rest of the regime media.

It is important that we cover this story respectfully and carefully — a young girl has been terribly hurt. But it is also important that we speak clearly and call things the way they are, or else this will continue to happen again and again.

Follow all of my reports at www.MigrantReports.com.