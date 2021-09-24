Horseback hate crime hoax | Joel Pollak on U.S. border crisis

Recent images from the U.S. border that showed horseback border patrol agents deterring and detaining Haitians illegally crossing the border have made headlines as being a symbol of racism, reminiscent of slavery.

The subject became such an issue that numerous politicians and journalists decried the use of whips and demanded an investigation, creating an instance where a fact-check story was actually merited.

Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to share his assessment on this story.

Now, you know how this usually goes. There's some kind of image or video that circulates and once in awhile there's something really bad happening, but a lot of the time it's the prejudice of the viewer or interpreter or the person putting it out on social media. So there was a video and some photographs of border patrol agents on horseback and one of them was grabbing the t-shirt of a migrant and the reins on the horse seemed to be flying out at an odd angle. In another video, a border patrol officer is seen waving one end of his reins in a circular motion in an attempt to intimidate one of the migrants — appropriately so, you could argue — from crossing the river, which the migrant was not allowed to do. No use lethal force, or even direct force of any kind, but basically trying to provide an obstacle that would deter the migrant. That was turned into a story about border patrol officers in cowboy hats using whips against black Haitian migrants in scenes reminiscent, we were told, of slavery and the hunt for escaped slaves crossing into freedom.

