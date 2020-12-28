How many times has David Menzies been assaulted this year?

  • By Rebel News
  • December 28, 2020

On a recent episode of our Rebel News Daily Livestream — subscribe to our YouTube channel now to never miss a stream! — David Menzies and Andrew Chapados looked back at the many, many times David was assaulted on the job in the past year.

Of the many attacks, one of the most memorable was the dog bite while documenting the homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto.

You can watch the full video at TakeBackToronto.com.

