How stupid do our governments think we are? | Neil Oliver re-imposed restrictions

GB News commentator Neil Oliver wondered just how stupid governments in the West think their populations are, as conversation begins in the United Kingdom about the reimplementation of COVID restrictions.

Referring to a recent statement from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Oliver remarked:

The inference to be drawn from Mr. Johnson's words is that the virus will continue to pass between vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. It may be reasonably inferred, therefore, that continued talk of vaccine passports is not about controlling the spread of the virus; rather, it must be about controlling the movement of people only seeking to go about their law-abiding business.

Here in Canada, Rebel News is working in partnership with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity, to target 20 legal cases in an attempt to set precedent against vaccine passports.