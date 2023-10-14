Hundreds protest in favour of Hamas terrorists outside of Toronto
Another mass gathering takes place in Mississauga, Ontario called 'All out for Gaza' a day after the former Hamas founder put out a 'Day of Rage' for Muslims across the world to sacrifice their blood and soul for Palestine.
Another pro-Hamas rally takes place in the GTA. This time at Celebration Square, Mississauga, Ontario.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 13, 2023
Justyfing the Israeli massacre from the terrorist organization as "practicing their right to resist colonial occupation." pic.twitter.com/EO4ErKvLPu
TODAY: Woman at the pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga, outside of Toronto, defends the terrorists. Says it's against Islam to behead babies.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023
"Hamas is not a terrorist group... Everything that they do is justified."https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL for the full interview soon. pic.twitter.com/SwWi1ZjjVa
NOW: Pro-Hamas rally here in Celebration Square, Mississauga just outside Toronto.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023
"Israel is a terrorist state!".
Full report to follow: https://t.co/XhVxww74gj pic.twitter.com/EKdeKSYdQW
Antifa tactics used by the volunteers for the pro-Hamas rally here in Mississauga.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023
Full report soon https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL pic.twitter.com/1Z0GS5mNPp
Hamas supporters take over the streets of Mississauga, Ontario.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023
Volunteers for the rally tell attendees not to speak with us. We still did.
Full report at https://t.co/XhVxww74gj pic.twitter.com/LU6JVL23f2
"Allahu Akbar!" Just now outside of Toronto— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 8, 2023
Hamas supporters are out celebrating the recent terror attacks in Israel that have left 300+ dead. pic.twitter.com/13jmDLMiAr
A “Free Palestine” rally at City Hall in Calgary, Alberta.— K2 (@kiansimone44) October 14, 2023
"If you stand with Israel, give them your land”
More at https://t.co/5lsHlmdEAL pic.twitter.com/8SChtowe4K
Khalid Mashal the leader and founding member of Hamas gave a speech today asking Muslims all around the world to do the following:⁰⁰1. To show anger, especially next Friday, in Muslim countries and Also among Muslim diaspora around the world; he called it “the Friday of Al-Aqsa… pic.twitter.com/koJ42DRFMy— Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) October 11, 2023
Live à Montréal: Rassemblement pro Hamas https://t.co/9CncAnz9sE pic.twitter.com/i2Ou3c2o1N— Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) October 13, 2023
-
Uttering Threats/Property Damage
-
Uttering Threats/Death of Bodily Harm
-
Intimidation by Threats of Violence
-
Mischief Interfere with Enjoyment of Property
