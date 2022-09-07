Hypocrisy? Liberal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra now professes admiration for truckers

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On yesterday's livestream, Ezra discussed how after clamping down on the trucker protests in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy, Canada's Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, is now coming out in support of truck drivers.

Here is a recent tweet from Mr. Alghabra:

Many of the goods we all count on every day are brought to us by truck drivers. I’ve had the chance to meet many of them this year, and to listen to their stories. Your work is essential for our supply chain and for all Canadians. Thank you! #NationalTruckingWeek pic.twitter.com/92UV3UTFe0 — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) September 6, 2022

Critics argue the move is hypocritical, as Alghabra previously chose to enforce COVID-19 restrictions on truckers that forced many of them out of their jobs.

Some truckers rebelled against these mandates by protesting in Ottawa, during which Alghabra attempted to coerce provinces into revoking the participating truckers' driver's licences.

Speaking on the Liberal Party's treatment of the Freedom Convoy truckers, Ezra stated, "not only did they defame the truckers, smear them, insult them, call them names, for merely peacefully exercising their right to protest, but they arrested them, jailed them, seized their trucks, seized their bank accounts."