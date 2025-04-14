Independent journalist violently arrested by police at pro-Hamas Montreal rally

Natasha Graham was thrown to the ground by police while attempting to document aggressive anti-Israel protesters at a demonstration in Montreal.

  April 14, 2025   |   News Analysis

On Monday's live stream, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie joined the show to discuss the violent arrest of independent journalist Natasha Graham during Sunday's pro-Hamas protest in Montreal.

While covering the demonstration herself, Lavoie witnessed firsthand the violent arrest of Natasha by Montreal police after she was accused of provoking the protesters.

Natasha was simply trying to document the gathering before she was accosted by the protesters and then by police themselves.

Multiple police officers tossed Natasha onto the concrete and placed her in handcuffs as the anti-Israel protesters cheered them on.

Before being arrested, Natasha was the victim of multiple assaults by highly aggressive pro-Hamas demonstrators who surrounded her.

"She spent all night in the hospital," Alexa explained. "I think she's still there at the moment. Can you believe it? Almost like 24 hours after," she said.

"It looks like she went down on her face," said Sheila of the shocking arrest footage from Sunday afternoon.

Rebel News has committed to helping support Natasha's upcoming legal battle by setting up a crowdfunding campaign to fight this injustice.

You can chip in to support Natasha's legal defence by visiting www.SaveNatasha.com.

COMMENTS

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-04-14 19:38:24 -0400 Flag
    A Poilievre government had better get tough on these brutes. We’ve had chaos and lawlessness in our country for the past few years with no leaders of these miscreants being tried for their crimes. Two tier policing must stop. People have lost respect for police and it will take years to gain it back.