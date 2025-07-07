Inquiry exposes the BRUTAL REALITY of Jacinda Ardern's pandemic madness

The brutal Covid-19 restrictions imposed under Jacinda Ardern's leadership are under fresh scrutiny, as Auckland and Northland business leaders testify at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the government’s pandemic response.

Appearing before the inquiry’s second phase of hearings, Heart of the City CEO Viv Beck described the impact of extended lockdowns on CBD businesses as catastrophic, calling it the “perfect storm” of economic devastation. “Eye of the storm” was how she described the experience for 1300 consumer-facing businesses, which suffered a staggering 95% drop in sales during level four restrictions.

Beck cited banking data showing CBD businesses saw spending fall 38% under alert level two and 19% even during the supposedly relaxed alert level one. Many, she said, are still operating below pre-Covid levels. While government wage subsidies were welcomed, they didn’t cover essential operating costs and rent.

Paul Jarvie, employment relations and safety manager at the Employers and Manufacturers Association, highlighted the legal chaos caused by Ardern’s vaccine mandates. “You’ve got conditions of employment, running in parallel to that you got the Bill of Rights… Those businesses that were mandated to have vaccines, that immediately creates employment law issues,” he said.

Jarvie acknowledged the law was "fit for purpose" at the time but stressed the need for clearer provisions under exceptional health circumstances. Both he and Beck argued that future responses must involve businesses from the start — not simply inform them after decisions have already been made.

Beck noted, “We got to a point where we were actually getting asked about a decision about to be made, often at the last minute… If it happens from the start, businesses have to be a trusted voice in decision making.”

National Field Days Society manager Taryn Storey also expressed frustration over being ignored. Despite multiple efforts to work with government on safe event protocols, she said, “the impacts were exceptionally profound” and the industry is still recovering.

Tim Robinson, president of Northland’s Chamber of Commerce, criticised the government’s “authoritarian” approach, saying it alienated communities. “I got a much better chance of convincing somebody that the vaccination’s a good idea, if there’s no threat attached to it,” he said, rejecting the idea that mandates could ever be effective again.

