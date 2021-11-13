INTERVIEW: Emergency room doctor who fled from Canada to the United States

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More Submit your information If you are a pandemic whistleblower, inside government, law enforcement, inside a business, a hospital, a care home, a pharmaceutical company, or a laboratory and have information you think the public must know, fill out the form on this page. Sign up

If you had the chance right now to take your family and flee from Canada — would you?

As Canada becomes increasingly less free by the day, many individuals are taking significant measures to get out — like this Canadian couple who decided to sell everything and escape to Mexico.

Another individual in this same vein is my guest in this video: an emergency room physician who formerly worked the ER at a hospital in Ontario.

I say formerly, as this emergency room doctor also made the significant decision to leave Canada and make his escape to the United States.

The doctor in question needed to remain anonymous, so that he could speak with me freely without fear of reprisal — because even though he has left Canada, he still must maintain good relations with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) in order to qualify for board certification to work as a doctor in the United States.

I had the opportunity to sit down with this doctor and to ask him a few very important questions. I wanted to learn more about what made him decide to flee Canada, and to get his thoughts — as a doctor with years of experience working at a Canadian hospital — on the vaccine mandates and severe health-care staff shortages that we're presently suffering with across our country.

Are you a pandemic whistleblower? Whether inside government, law enforcement, a business, a hospital, a care home, a pharmaceutical company, a laboratory — if you have information you think the public must know, please go to PandemicWhistleBlower.com and fill out our form.