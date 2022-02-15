INTERVIEW: London gym owner who refused to shut his business and WON in court

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Meet Andreas Michli, the owner of "Zone Gym" in Wood Green, London where back in 2020 after the second lockdown was announced in the U.K. Andreas made the decision to challenge the councils and the police by not closing his business.

Andreas was harassed by the council and the police, where over 30 officers stood outside of his business and refused people entry in order to close him down whilst many legacy media outlets continued to smear him.

Fast forward to November 2021 and Andreas appeared in court to challenge the £67,000 fine imposed against his business — and WON the case, managing to get his money back.

Whilst this situation is dated, interviewing Andreas in current times to hear his story gives us a reminder that civil liberties should never be affected like this again.