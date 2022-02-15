Rebel News Banner Ad - Miss Understood

INTERVIEW: London gym owner who refused to shut his business and WON in court

Meet Andreas Michli, the owner of "Zone Gym" in Wood Green, London where back in 2020 after the second lockdown was announced in the U.K. Andreas made the decision to challenge the councils and the police by not closing his business.

Andreas was harassed by the council and the police, where over 30 officers stood outside of his business and refused people entry in order to close him down whilst many legacy media outlets continued to smear him.

Fast forward to November 2021 and Andreas appeared in court to challenge the £67,000 fine imposed against his business — and WON the case, managing to get his money back.

Whilst this situation is dated, interviewing Andreas in current times to hear his story gives us a reminder that civil liberties should never be affected like this again.

