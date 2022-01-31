INTERVIEW: Maxime Bernier calls out gov't leaders during Ottawa's massive Freedom Convoy protest

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On Saturday January 29, 2022 the Canadian truckers' Freedom Convoy — consisting of tens of thousands of transport trucks from all corners of the nation — began to converge on Canada's capital city of Ottawa, while hundreds of thousands of supporters came out to protest in the city's downtown, centred on Parliament Hill.

There was an incredible degree of non-stop noise on the scene (honk).

The message from truckers and protesters was clear: End the COVID mandates. Lift the restrictions. Respect the people's rights, return their freedoms and let them govern their own lives.

The truckers with whom I spoke all vowed to remain parked blocking the streets of Ottawa "as long as it takes" until their demands of an end to restrictions are met.

While MPs were instructed by parliamentary security to hide (from the incredibly peaceful and polite crowd of protesting Canadians) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself fled to an "undisclosed location," only a handful of politicians were on scene to speak with the people and hear their concerns.

One among them was Maxime Bernier, leader of the federal People's Party of Canada, who gave a speech to the colossal crowd Saturday afternoon. I caught up with him immediately after he concluded his remarks for a quick interview.

We discussed the Freedom Convoy movement that is underway, his hopes for our country moving forward, the legacy media's attempts to paint the protests as an extremist movement, and Bernier's message for the government leaders currently in power.

Be sure to check out ConvoyReports.com for all of our Freedom Convoy coverage, as the story of Canada's protesting truckers continues to unfold.