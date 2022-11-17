Investigating Chinese police stations operating on Canadian soil

By David Menzies PETITION: Kick Them Out China set up surveillance outposts in the Greater Toronto Area to spy on people — the government must kick these bureaus out of Canada. If you agree, sign this petition. 16,214 signatures

Pop music fans might recall an English band back in the 1980s called China Crisis. We’re not sure why they chose such a moniker, but it would seem like Canada is experiencing a real-life China crisis in 2022.

For starters, for some inexplicable reason, there are reports of Chinese police stations operating in Canada, three of these being in the Greater Toronto Area.

How is such a thing even possible? And what exactly are these Chinese police doing here?

Going back to the summertime, we repeatedly reached out to CSIS and the RCMP, but our calls and emails were not returned. So, we decided to visit a Toronto RCMP detachment back in September.

We didn’t get any answers, but we were given the promise that somebody in the media relations department of the RCMP would contact us. Weeks went by, but we finally did receive a response from Camille Boily-Lavoie. She stated the following: “We have received your request from our colleagues in Ontario, please find our response below:

“The RCMP is investigating reports of criminal activity in relation to the so-called ‘police’ stations. As the RCMP is currently investigating the incident, there will be no further comment on the matter at this time."

“The RCMP takes threats to the security of individuals living in Canada very seriously and is aware that foreign states may seek to intimidate or harm communities or individuals within Canada. It is important for all individuals and groups living in Canada, regardless of their nationality, to know that there are support mechanisms in place to assist them when experiencing potential foreign interference or state-backed harassment and intimidation."

“Anyone who feels threatened online or in person should report these incidents to their local police. If someone in the public is in immediate danger, they should call 9-1-1 or contact their local police. Individuals may also contact the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1-800-420-5805 or by email at [email protected]”

Seeking answers elsewhere, we recently visited the Chinese consulate in Toronto. A security guard inexplicably requested us to show him government-issued photo I.D. When we didn’t entertain that request, he threatened to call the police (we forgot to ask him if he planned on calling the Toronto Police Service or a Communist China cop operating in Canada?)

In the meantime, more troubling stories have added to our ongoing China crisis.

For starters, it is alleged that there was Chinese interference in Canadian elections. Global News reported last week that China reportedly funded a clandestine network of at least 11 federal candidates who ran in the 2019 election, among other allegations of election interference in that campaign.

Who were those candidates? So far, the PMO’s office has remained silent on this issue.

And on Monday, Quebec RCMP arrested a former Hydro-Quebec employee who allegedly obtained trade secrets from the utility to benefit the Chinese government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week said that China and other nations were playing “aggressive games” with democracies; meanwhile, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said that Canada should stop making remarks that hurt relations with China.

But is Trudeau truly genuine in his outrage? After all, remember what he stated back in 2013 prior to becoming prime minister? “There’s a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime.”

So, prime minister “Little Potato,” how are you digging China’s “basic dictatorship” these days?