🔴 HISTORIC MASS RALLY: Iranians in Melbourne CELEBRATE Khamenei’s FALL

Members of the Melbourne's Iranian community have gathered in the wake of extraordinary global events unfolding in the Middle East. After coordinated U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran, reports emerged that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed, a development confirmed by Iranian state media and world news outlets.

Across Iran and in diaspora communities worldwide, reactions have been emotional and deeply personal. In parts of Tehran and other cities, locals took to the streets, honking horns, dancing and shouting as news broke, a rare public display of joy at the prospect of the downfall of a leader synonymous with decades of authoritarian rule.

Here in Australia, Iranian Australians are gathering to mark what many hope could be a turning point ... not just a tactical strike but the beginning of the end for a regime that has oppressed its people for generations.

Join Avi live as he speaks directly to members of the Iranian community, hearing firsthand their reactions, their hopes, their fears and what this moment means to them personally.