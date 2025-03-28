Is Alberta finally separating? Lawyer sparks 51st state talks through referendum

Alberta is a Canadian province which might be on the verge of separation, and with good reason. After generations of neglect and abuse by the federal government in Ottawa, many in the province have had enough and are strongly considering a move towards provincial independence.

Sydney Fizzard
  |   March 28, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Recently, Rebel News conducted a poll, showing that if given the option to separate from Canada and join the United States, 10% of the province would agree, and if the Liberals win the next election, this jumps to 15%. While this was a poll on separating and joining the U.S., today the talk focuses simply on Alberta separating from Canada.

This feeling has escalated drastically in the past few months as the Liberal Party has not only provoked a trade war with the world’s biggest superpower and our closest ally, the United States, but also allowed for expat globalist Mark Carney to replace Trudeau as prime minister. All of this without a general election, without a mandate from Canadians, or even a seat in the House of Commons.

Even though an election was called days ago, many Albertans say the damage has already been done.

For separatists, two outcomes have risen to the forefront: either the federal party that wins will adhere to provincial demands laid out by Premier Smith and Alberta retains its confederation status, or a "referendum for independence" will be held soon, which could solidify plans for the province to separate from Canada once and for all.

Rebel News interviewed Alberta lawyer and separation advocate Jeffrey Rath during his press conference on March 26, to see what the independence movement is planning and how likely separation truly is.

For now, Alberta remains a Canadian province. But that may change once the federal election is over.

Either the new PM adheres to the requests laid out by the premier, giving Albertans more justification to remain Canadian, or the feds will continue their economic enslavement of Western Canada, and separation will shake the North American continent to its foundation.

Sydney Fizzard

Video Journalist

After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-28 21:10:41 -0400
    If Carney wins even a minority government, Albertans will want out of con-federation. We’ve been ripped off for more than a hundred years. Why stay in this abusive relationship if the same abusers get into power once again?