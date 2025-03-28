Is Alberta finally separating? Lawyer sparks 51st state talks through referendum

Recently, Rebel News conducted a poll, showing that if given the option to separate from Canada and join the United States, 10% of the province would agree, and if the Liberals win the next election, this jumps to 15%. While this was a poll on separating and joining the U.S., today the talk focuses simply on Alberta separating from Canada.

Never mind all of Canada, should Alberta try and become the 51st state? Many in Calgary are already on board! pic.twitter.com/Rt13r7VQlv — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) January 31, 2025

This feeling has escalated drastically in the past few months as the Liberal Party has not only provoked a trade war with the world’s biggest superpower and our closest ally, the United States, but also allowed for expat globalist Mark Carney to replace Trudeau as prime minister. All of this without a general election, without a mandate from Canadians, or even a seat in the House of Commons.

CANADIANS REACT: Justin Trudeau's replacement will be an unelected Prime Minister, most Canadians want a real election ASAP! pic.twitter.com/xRjwTd6jvT — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) February 28, 2025

Even though an election was called days ago, many Albertans say the damage has already been done.

For separatists, two outcomes have risen to the forefront: either the federal party that wins will adhere to provincial demands laid out by Premier Smith and Alberta retains its confederation status, or a "referendum for independence" will be held soon, which could solidify plans for the province to separate from Canada once and for all.

Alberta separation advocate & lawyer Jeffrey Rath says "referendum for independence" is their "initial mission" before determining what relations with the US will look like.



The same group is putting together a delegation to speak with the US about AB positioning for statehood. pic.twitter.com/Bqf5oM53PY — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 26, 2025

Rebel News interviewed Alberta lawyer and separation advocate Jeffrey Rath during his press conference on March 26, to see what the independence movement is planning and how likely separation truly is.

There are retired MP's and sitting MLA's getting behind Alberta's separatist movement, says lawyer Jeffrey Rath pic.twitter.com/jPAMLY7AZz — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) March 26, 2025

For now, Alberta remains a Canadian province. But that may change once the federal election is over.

Either the new PM adheres to the requests laid out by the premier, giving Albertans more justification to remain Canadian, or the feds will continue their economic enslavement of Western Canada, and separation will shake the North American continent to its foundation.

