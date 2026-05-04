Is Allstate Insurance OK with having an Islamist in its ranks?

Allstate Canada provides a vast selection of insurance products, from automobile to home insurance. But should Shayan Siddiqi take your call, you might want to inquire about life insurance – especially if you happen to be Jewish or Iranian.

Here’s the deal: we were recently tipped off about Siddiqi by our friends at Leviathan. Yes, this is yet another story about yet another Islamist bozo eruption online.

Siddiqi is of Pakistani origin. He is a Senior Consultant Analyst for Financial Planning and Analysis at Toronto-based Allstate Canada.

Our sources point to numerous disturbing social media posts that Siddiqi has authored. These include:

Siddiqi believes “Jews always play the victim” and constantly refers to Jews with the juice box emoji, a coded way to bypass social media platforms for flagging hate speech used by antisemites and neo-Nazis.

He has further dabbled with that hate speech by calling LeBron James “LeGoy James”.

Siddiqi has paid tribute to fallen IRGC leader Ayatollah Khamenei by offering “Rest In Peace” notifications multiple times over. He approves of Islamists mourning him in Canada, claiming “nobody [is] celebrating” his assassination. This is despite millions of Iranians in the diaspora hitting the streets globally to clamour for regime change in Tehran. But never mind…

Siddiqi wants to see all Israelis who are pro-Israel in Canada arrested. He refers to them as “Pissraeli(s).” He has stated that synagogues in Toronto being shot at are “false flag” attacks and he’s been spotted using the Hamas inverted red triangle.

What a charmer!

In any event, we reached out to the media relations department of Allstate Canada. Here were our queries:

1. Is Allstate aware of the social media postings by Mr. Siddiqi?

2. Do these postings violate Allstate’s code of conduct?

3. Does Allstate have anything to state regarding those people (especially those in the Jewish and Iranian communities) who are alarmed by Mr. Siddiqi’s rhetoric?

4. Given that Mr. Siddiqi has access to sensitive information in the Allstate client database, our sources are concerned that the private data of certain clients could be compromised. Does Allstate plan to address this security risk?

Incredibly, our emails and phone calls to the media relations departments of Allstate Canada and Allstate’s corporate parent in Northbrook, Ill., went unacknowledged.

So it was that Rebel News paid a house call to Allstate’s Canadian headquarters in north Toronto. It was somewhat surreal to discover that almost nobody was in this office tower. Alas, it was explained to us that the company is still using a COVID-19 business model. Translation: just about everybody is STILL working from home. (Please, somebody buy this corporation a calendar already…)

In any event, a nice lady at Allstate promised to reach out to the media relations department and Siddiqi given that we always try to give both sides of the story. (Note to Allstate’s CEO: if you want to cut costs in the future, ditch your media relations department given that the people employed in this department are completely inept when it comes to relating to the media.)

If an Allstate official gets back to us, we will do a follow-up report to explain this company’s unreasonable accommodation of Shayan Siddiqi.

In the meantime, perhaps we now have insight as to why this insurer receives a dreadful 1.7 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews.

Final thought: the decades-old ad slogan for this insurer is: “You’re in good hands with Allstate.” Maybe sometimes a client does indeed receive two caring hands. But it seems to us that sometimes all you get from Allstate is a middle finger…