Is Carney's Air Canada strike intervention a blatant conflict of interest?

In a nation where political elites and corporate giants intertwine like unchecked vines, democracy barely hangs on.

The recent Air Canada strike, which the Liberals attempted to swiftly crush, has exposed a web of self-serving interests at the highest levels.

Independent journalist Greg Staley of Diverge Media has unearthed the nexus between Prime Minister Mark Carney and the airline giant, spotlighting a conflict that demands accountability. His investigation centers on Carney's investments in Brookfield Asset Management, housed now in a so-called "blind trust."

As Staley noted, "You don't lose an understanding of where your investments are... because suddenly you put them in a blind trust." He pointed out that "A better question with Carney would be what doesn't he have a conflict of interest in?"

Brookfield holds a 13.2% stake in Chorus Aviation—valued at $374 million—while Air Canada owns about 10%. Chorus' subsidiary, Jazz, operates over 50 aircraft for Air Canada.

This overlap raises questions about Carney's motives when his government invoked Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code less than 12 hours into the strike, which would have forced flight attendants back to work had they not disregarded the order.

This is HUGE:



The Air Canada CEO just admitted on TV that he had no plan except for his SECRET BACKROOM DEAL WITH CARNEY to bust the strike using Section 107



He and Carney assumed workers would roll over



They assumed wrong pic.twitter.com/v3iI9MFmvu — Christo Aivalis 🌹🍊 (@christoaivalis) August 18, 2025

“There's a major question about the motivation of Carney and how quickly and swiftly he acted," Staley lamented. “Brookfield has hundreds of millions of dollars wrapped up in this company that has all these airplanes flying under the Air Canada banner. It looks really, really bad."

Adding to the web of connections, a senior aviation advisor at Brookfield is a former CEO of Air Canada—raising questions about insider influence alongside financial clout.

Carney, who dodged disclosing conflicts before the election, claims to be about green energy and sustainability. But Staley exposes the hypocrisy: "He's playing both sides... invested in oil and gas pipelines... coal... billions of dollars in political sense of investments in China."

Beyond a simple labour dispute, this highlights a conflict of interest in Canada's airline industry, dominated by Air Canada and WestJet. Liberal policies, like lockdowns and carbon taxes, eliminated smaller carriers, leading to fewer choices, higher prices, and poorer service for Canadians.

Staley warns, "The real people that take the hit on this are the Canadian people... we can't trust that the Prime Minister's acting in the best interest of Canadians."

As Carney’s priorities appear to lean toward foreign interests over domestic concerns, Staley urges Canadians to speak out against wrongdoing and keep up the pressure for truth, accountability, and an adequately informed public.