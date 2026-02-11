Is new poll right to say most Albertans would vote to stay in Canada?
The first in a new three-part series on Alberta separatism from polling firm Angus Reid found that 65% of respondents would support the province staying in Canada.
The key takeaway from the survey was that “Fewer than three-in-10 (29%) Albertans say they would vote for their province to leave Canada if there were a referendum today and most in that group (21%) say they are leaning that way rather than definite (8%) in their choice,” Angus Reid said of its findings.
“On the other side, two-thirds (65%) say they would vote to stay, and the larger proportion of that group are solidified in their vote (57% definitely vote to stay).”
On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their skepticism over the poll's finding.
“Not everybody is willing to talk about this publicly yet and talking to Angus Reid would be part of that,” Lise said, suggesting the firm is overlooking the “prevailing narrative that is catching on like wildfire across the Prairies.”
The topic of independence is on the minds of “everybody” in Alberta and Saskatchewan, she added.
“Also, I think they're oversampling Edmonton in these polling,” she continued, citing former premier Ralph Kline's remarks about the provincial capital having “too many mosquitoes and socialists.”
The poll also found 49% of those who voted for the federal Conservatives would vote to leave, compared to 45% who would vote stay. Drawing on conversations she had with those in attendance at the recent Conservative convention in Calgary, Sheila said she didn't speak “to a single person here who wants to stay.”
Even those outside Alberta were telling her, “you guys have got to go,” Sheila noted.
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-02-11 19:22:14 -0500 FlagWe who believe in Alberta becoming a country need to explain the benefits of separation. All that transfer money would be ours. We could stop renting the RCMP and set up a provincial force. It’s not 1874 anymore. We could take over the military bases with our own members. We could fund our own pension system and give seniors more money. Best of all, we could do what’s in our best interest instead of Ottawa’s. And is there a rule that we can’t have more than two countries in North America? And couldn’t we send our oil through America to Asian countries if BC balks? I see nothing but benefits by leaving confederation.