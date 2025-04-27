Islamic preacher glorifies children who die as martyrs

A disturbing video shows an Islamic preacher in British Columbia glorifying children who are willing to die as martyrs.

Sheikh Younus Kathrada claims that these children are braver than anyone else because they are willing to fight and die for Islam.

Last year, the Imam praised the October 7 attacks in Israel, which killed 1,200 Israelis, including eight dual-Canadian citizens, and said Hamas terrorism “humiliated” the Zionists.

The University of Victoria (UVic) faced backlash after its Muslim Student Association invited Kathrada to speak, but later revoked the invitation.

The video has caused outrage, with many people accusing the preacher of promoting violence and radicalization.

The preacher says it is the duty of all Muslims to defend Islam and the Muslims.