Islamic preacher glorifies children who die as martyrs

Sheikh Younus Kathrada claims that these children are braver than anyone else.

Livestream Clips
  |   April 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

A disturbing video shows an Islamic preacher in British Columbia glorifying children who are willing to die as martyrs. 

Sheikh Younus Kathrada claims that these children are braver than anyone else because they are willing to fight and die for Islam. 

Last year, the Imam praised the October 7 attacks in Israel, which killed 1,200 Israelis, including eight dual-Canadian citizens, and said Hamas terrorism “humiliated” the Zionists.

The University of Victoria (UVic) faced backlash after its Muslim Student Association invited Kathrada to speak, but later revoked the invitation.

The video has caused outrage, with many people accusing the preacher of promoting violence and radicalization.

The preacher says it is the duty of all Muslims to defend Islam and the Muslims.

PETITION: Deport Hamas!

48,774 signatures
Goal: 50,000 signatures
meta-img

It is against the law to provide support for Hamas, which has been designated by the government as an illegal terrorist entity. Please sign our petition demanding that the government deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies.

Will you sign?

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.