Israeli defence minister says Israel is prepared to strike Iranian nuclear sites

AP Photo/Anmar Khalil

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz says that the country is prepared to attack Iran’s nuclear sites if the world does not act to stop it from developing a nuclear capability, which threatens to obliterate Israel off the face of the planet, if rhetoric from Iran’s leaders is to be taken seriously.

In an interview with Fox News, Gantz said that Israel has identified numerous targets in Iran that it could attack in order to slow the rogue nation’s development of nuclear weapons.

“If the world stops them before, it’s very much good,” Gantz said. “But if not, we must stand independently and we must defend ourselves by ourselves.”

Gantz’s comments come amid increasing regional tension over actions committed by Iranian military proxies in the region as well as its continued violations of the 2015 nuclear deal. According to Fox News, intelligence assessments state that Iran will likely attack Israel through proxies in Syria and Lebanon later this year.

Gantz said that the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah has hundreds of thousands of rockets, filled with explosive ordnance, and shared a classified map of the targets Israel could strike with Fox News. The map shows that many of its rockets are placed in civilian areas along the Israeli border.

"This is a target map. Each one of them has been checked legally, operationally, intelligence-wise and we are ready to fight," Gantz said.

An intelligence briefing by the Israel Defense Forces indicates that the country is prepared for several days of fighting with Hezbollah, with local media reporting up to 3,000 Lebanese targets could be hit each day of the next conflict. The goal is to kill 300 Hezbollah militants every 24 hours.

For the foreseeable future, Israel will continue to strike Iranian-backed militia in Syria, which Gantz said helped to facilitate weapons transfers to Lebanon.