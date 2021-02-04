It's still the Wuhan Virus

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies looked back at a year's worth of coronavirus coverage.

Here's a bit of what David had to say:

“Do you remember around this time last year when we would make almost daily visits to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, to prove the fallacy that the borders had been closed? Maybe bridges were closed to non-essential vehicle traffic, but international flights were still coming into Canada around the clock, including up to 10 flights a day from China – you know, the country of origin for the Wuhan virus? “Indeed, one of the reasons that Taiwan makes for a model country in terms of how to deal with the Wuhan flu is that this nation didn’t shutdown its economy but rather, moved quickly to ban flights coming into Taiwan from the various virus hot spots.”

